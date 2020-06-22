301 Chestnut

Amenities

3 Bed Ranch with Granite Countertops - $850 - 3 bed, 1 bath ranch with hardwood floor in living room, tile flooring in kitchen and all 3 bedrooms have carpet. Kitchen updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Deck just off the kitchen. Limit one pet, under 25 pounds. No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.



(RLNE2150020)