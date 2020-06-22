All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 301 Chestnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
301 Chestnut
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:45 PM

301 Chestnut

301 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Chestnut Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed Ranch with Granite Countertops - $850 - 3 bed, 1 bath ranch with hardwood floor in living room, tile flooring in kitchen and all 3 bedrooms have carpet. Kitchen updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Deck just off the kitchen. Limit one pet, under 25 pounds. No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.

(RLNE2150020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Chestnut have any available units?
301 Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 301 Chestnut have?
Some of 301 Chestnut's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
301 Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Chestnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Chestnut is pet friendly.
Does 301 Chestnut offer parking?
No, 301 Chestnut does not offer parking.
Does 301 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Chestnut have a pool?
No, 301 Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 301 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 301 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Chestnut does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS
Mission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City