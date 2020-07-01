All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated February 17 2020

1818 High Street

1818 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 High Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with full basement ready for its next family. This unit is pet friendly with washer and dryer hook ups. This home is located in western Leavenworth only 3 minutes from Fort Leavenworth. The yard is very large with large trees, the back porch is covered for sitting outside during midwest storms story book like! Don't let this one slip away it won't last long.
Don't miss out on this Large 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with full basement. Flex space could be used as a non confirming 4th bedroom or in the basement. The yard is fenced for your fur babies!! Don't forget to see the large yard to spread out and relax with storage shed in the back. Large trees spaced through out the yard to give ample shade in the summer time. Don't let this one slip away! Contact First City Property Management today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 High Street have any available units?
1818 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1818 High Street have?
Some of 1818 High Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1818 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 High Street is pet friendly.
Does 1818 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 1818 High Street offers parking.
Does 1818 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 High Street have a pool?
No, 1818 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 1818 High Street have accessible units?
No, 1818 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 High Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 High Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1818 High Street has units with air conditioning.

