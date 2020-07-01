1818 High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with full basement ready for its next family. This unit is pet friendly with washer and dryer hook ups. This home is located in western Leavenworth only 3 minutes from Fort Leavenworth. The yard is very large with large trees, the back porch is covered for sitting outside during midwest storms story book like! Don't let this one slip away it won't last long.

Don't miss out on this Large 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with full basement. Flex space could be used as a non confirming 4th bedroom or in the basement. The yard is fenced for your fur babies!! Don't forget to see the large yard to spread out and relax with storage shed in the back. Large trees spaced through out the yard to give ample shade in the summer time. Don't let this one slip away! Contact First City Property Management today for a showing!