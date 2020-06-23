All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1807 Miami St.

1807 Miami Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Miami Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House for Rent - Remodeled ranch-style home on a large lot in beautiful neighborhood. Spacious living room, dining room adjacent to kitchen and living room, three bedrooms and one full bath on main level. Spacious garage and basement with 2nd full bath. Huge fenced-in backyard! One pet, upon approval. No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

(RLNE4795788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Miami St. have any available units?
1807 Miami St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 1807 Miami St. currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Miami St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Miami St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Miami St. is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Miami St. offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Miami St. offers parking.
Does 1807 Miami St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Miami St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Miami St. have a pool?
No, 1807 Miami St. does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Miami St. have accessible units?
No, 1807 Miami St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Miami St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Miami St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Miami St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Miami St. does not have units with air conditioning.
