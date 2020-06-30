All apartments in Leavenworth
1610 Dakota Street

1610 Dakota Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Dakota Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!
Charming true ranch on a beautiful lot. 3 spacious
bedrooms & 1.5 baths, quaint kitchen with laundry area, beautiful shade trees keeping the house cool. 1
car garage and separate hobby and/or large finished storage/mudroom. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Dakota Street have any available units?
1610 Dakota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 1610 Dakota Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Dakota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Dakota Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Dakota Street is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Dakota Street offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Dakota Street offers parking.
Does 1610 Dakota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Dakota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Dakota Street have a pool?
No, 1610 Dakota Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Dakota Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 Dakota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Dakota Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Dakota Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Dakota Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Dakota Street does not have units with air conditioning.

