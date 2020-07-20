All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 1120 S. 2nd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1120 S. 2nd St.
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1120 S. 2nd St.

1120 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1120 South 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1120 S. 2nd St. Available 06/24/19 Charming Historic Close to Downtown - This home sits in the historic district of Leavenworth. It features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. The main level consists of the grand foryer, kitchen, half bath, dining room, and living room. Just off of the kitchen you will find a deck that leads to a wonderfully landscaped and fenced yard that stretches the entire block. The bedrooms are all upstairs and have hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Limit of one pet under 25 pounds. Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management 913.705.0201 www.EchelonKS.com

(RLNE4099370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 S. 2nd St. have any available units?
1120 S. 2nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1120 S. 2nd St. have?
Some of 1120 S. 2nd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 S. 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1120 S. 2nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 S. 2nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 S. 2nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1120 S. 2nd St. offer parking?
No, 1120 S. 2nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1120 S. 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 S. 2nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 S. 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 1120 S. 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1120 S. 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1120 S. 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 S. 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 S. 2nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 S. 2nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 S. 2nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City