Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

1100 Randolph

1100 Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Randolph Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent - Built in 1900, this three bedroom, two full bath house has a large living room, eat-in kitchen with grilling deck just off kitchen. Nice hardwood floors throughout house. Pet welcome upon approval.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit EchelonKS.com

Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.

(RLNE4161165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Randolph have any available units?
1100 Randolph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1100 Randolph have?
Some of 1100 Randolph's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Randolph currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Randolph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Randolph pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Randolph is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Randolph offer parking?
No, 1100 Randolph does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Randolph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Randolph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Randolph have a pool?
No, 1100 Randolph does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Randolph have accessible units?
No, 1100 Randolph does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Randolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Randolph does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Randolph have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Randolph does not have units with air conditioning.
