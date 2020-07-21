1100 Randolph

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

3 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent - Built in 1900, this three bedroom, two full bath house has a large living room, eat-in kitchen with grilling deck just off kitchen. Nice hardwood floors throughout house. Pet welcome upon approval.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit EchelonKS.com



Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.



(RLNE4161165)