Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1100 Louisiana Apt#3

Location

1100 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Campus Location! 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit for rent during 2020-2021 school year. Rent is $1100/month and includes all utilities (Gas,Electric, Water and Trash). Hardwood floors. Full bathroom with shower & tub, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, living room, two bedrooms and storage closet. Washer & Dryer included. Private off street parking. Located right behind Oread Hotel, great location for students! 3 other apartments available in same house. Text 785-218-0085 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 have any available units?
1100 Louisiana Apt#3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 have?
Some of 1100 Louisiana Apt#3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Louisiana Apt#3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 does offer parking.
Does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 have a pool?
No, 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Louisiana Apt#3 does not have units with dishwashers.
