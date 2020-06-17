1100 Louisiana Apt#3

Amenities

Fantastic Campus Location! 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit for rent during 2020-2021 school year. Rent is $1100/month and includes all utilities (Gas,Electric, Water and Trash). Hardwood floors. Full bathroom with shower & tub, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, living room, two bedrooms and storage closet. Washer & Dryer included. Private off street parking. Located right behind Oread Hotel, great location for students! 3 other apartments available in same house. Text 785-218-0085 for more information.