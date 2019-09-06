All apartments in Gardner
708 South Cherry Street

708 S Cherry St · No Longer Available
Location

708 S Cherry St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here is your chance to experience living in a brand new home... They move fast so you want to move fast!!

This brand new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.
Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy maintenance.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.

Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/960844?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 South Cherry Street have any available units?
708 South Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 708 South Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 South Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 South Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 South Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 South Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 708 South Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 South Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 South Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 South Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 708 South Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 South Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 708 South Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 South Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 South Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 South Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 South Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
