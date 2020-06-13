All apartments in Gardner
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

592 South Walnut Street

592 South Walnut Street · (913) 802-6533
Location

592 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the corner lot/split entry/2 car garage, 6ft privacy fence, tray ceilings and electric fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built ins. The master bath has dual vanities and a tub/shower combo and the laundry room in basement has bed 4.The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 South Walnut Street have any available units?
592 South Walnut Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 592 South Walnut Street have?
Some of 592 South Walnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
592 South Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 592 South Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 592 South Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 592 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 592 South Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 592 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 592 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 592 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 592 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 592 South Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
