592 South Walnut Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the corner lot/split entry/2 car garage, 6ft privacy fence, tray ceilings and electric fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built ins. The master bath has dual vanities and a tub/shower combo and the laundry room in basement has bed 4.The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.