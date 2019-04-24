Now offering waived application fees for a limited time. Enter promocode DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This split entry home is perfect for you. This home features a two car garage. The basement is finished with an extra bedroom and a bathroom as well. Upstairs is an open living room with a cute fireplace good for the cold weather ahead. The dinning room is connected to the living room. The dining room gives access to the deck and the fenced in back yard. The kitchen has ALL stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a kitchen island perfect for the chef of the house or for entertaining. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and a hall bathroom. The master bedroom is very big with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. There is a huge master closet as well. Additionally as if that is not enough there is a double vanity master bathroom. Make this your home and don't miss out. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 541 South Walnut Street have any available units?
541 South Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 South Walnut Street have?
Some of 541 South Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 South Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 541 South Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 541 South Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 541 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 South Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 541 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 541 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 South Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.