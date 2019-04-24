All apartments in Gardner
Last updated April 24 2019

541 South Walnut Street

Location

541 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time. Enter promocode DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.
This split entry home is perfect for you. This home features a two car garage. The basement is finished with an extra bedroom and a bathroom as well. Upstairs is an open living room with a cute fireplace good for the cold weather ahead. The dinning room is connected to the living room. The dining room gives access to the deck and the fenced in back yard. The kitchen has ALL stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a kitchen island perfect for the chef of the house or for entertaining. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and a hall bathroom. The master bedroom is very big with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. There is a huge master closet as well. Additionally as if that is not enough there is a double vanity master bathroom. Make this your home and don't miss out.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

