Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel carpet

31943 W 172nd Street Available 10/10/19 **PreLeasing** Newer Three Bedroom Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - This new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.



Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.



This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. Pet Friendly!



A privacy fence can be added for an increase in rent of $50.00 per month.



The St John's is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.



This home is worth a look and will not last long! Available to tour or move in on October 10, 2019.



