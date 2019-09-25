All apartments in Gardner
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

31943 W 172nd Street

31943 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

31943 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
31943 W 172nd Street Available 10/10/19 **PreLeasing** Newer Three Bedroom Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - This new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. Pet Friendly!

A privacy fence can be added for an increase in rent of $50.00 per month.

The St John's is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.

This home is worth a look and will not last long! Available to tour or move in on October 10, 2019.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4622553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

