All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31735 West 172nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31735 West 172nd Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:06 PM

31735 West 172nd Street

31735 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

31735 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ask about the Home Town Hero Program! You could receive up to $200 off first month's rent.

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play!
This home also is located on a nice quiet street with no thru traffic.

To utilize the self-showing system for this home here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/938956?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31735 West 172nd Street have any available units?
31735 West 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 31735 West 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31735 West 172nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31735 West 172nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31735 West 172nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 31735 West 172nd Street offer parking?
No, 31735 West 172nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 31735 West 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31735 West 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31735 West 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 31735 West 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31735 West 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 31735 West 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31735 West 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31735 West 172nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31735 West 172nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31735 West 172nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconiesGardner Apartments with Garages
Gardner Apartments with GymsGardner Cheap Apartments
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City