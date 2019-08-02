31735 West 172nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play!

This home also is located on a nice quiet street with no thru traffic.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

