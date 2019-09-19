All apartments in Gardner
31411 W. 174th St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

31411 W. 174th St

31411 West 174th Street · No Longer Available
Location

31411 West 174th Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Lease Pending!!
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/965468?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Gardner! This well maintained home has hardwood flooring throughout main level minus the secondary bedrooms. Gorgeous ceramic tile in the kitchen with updated countertops, newer appliances, upgraded stained trim adds extra appeal. Daylight basement boasts recreational room and 4th bedroom!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5062977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31411 W. 174th St have any available units?
31411 W. 174th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 31411 W. 174th St have?
Some of 31411 W. 174th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31411 W. 174th St currently offering any rent specials?
31411 W. 174th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31411 W. 174th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 31411 W. 174th St is pet friendly.
Does 31411 W. 174th St offer parking?
Yes, 31411 W. 174th St offers parking.
Does 31411 W. 174th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31411 W. 174th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31411 W. 174th St have a pool?
No, 31411 W. 174th St does not have a pool.
Does 31411 W. 174th St have accessible units?
No, 31411 W. 174th St does not have accessible units.
Does 31411 W. 174th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 31411 W. 174th St does not have units with dishwashers.
