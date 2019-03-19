All apartments in Gardner
237 W. Colleen Court

237 West Colleen Court · No Longer Available
Location

237 West Colleen Court, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51857cf0b6 ----
SCHEDULE A SHOWING; https://www.33rdcompany.com/schedule-a-showing

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, extra-large home located in a quiet neighborhood in Gardner, Kansas!

Entering you are met with an open concept main-level layout with large formal dining room, huge family room with large picture windows that provide lots of natural light, large kitchen with eat-in nook, and a lovely gas fireplace situated as a divider with a view from all rooms. A large laundry room, bath, and 2-car garage completes the main level. Outback, the large, fenced yard is nicely landscaped with concrete patio area and grass throughout.

Moving upstairs you will find a lovely master bedroom with tray ceiling, extra-large walk-in closet and master ensuite with a jet bathtub and large walk-in shower. Three other nice-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level, all with ceiling fans and large closets. The fourth bedroom is featured as an attic-like room with slight A-frame vaulted walls and modern ceiling fan. Another full bathroom with double sinks completes the upper level.

The lower level provides a nice finished basement, bonus room with large wood built-in?s, a separate bonus room with lovely glass door and office shelving, and separate storage room.

Just minutes outside Olathe and Overland Park, this premium home is close to entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and good schools!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: NOW!

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. $500 per pet deposit (deposit not to exceed 1/2 month\'s rent)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
