on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Check out the walkthrough Video : https://youtu.be/cGkPZpAJqvg This home offers a beautiful kitchen with pantry, kitchen island, tile floor and dining area. Just below lies the vaulted great room with fireplace and wall of windows. Walkout from the kit/dining area onto the spacious deck. The lower level family room with walkout to backyard provides added space and is also adjacent to a laundry room. Take solace in the master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Tons of storage and a large backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Available July 15th. Book your showing NOW!!