Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6119 Delmar St

6119 Delmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Delmar Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Adorable Bungalow Nestled on One of Fairways Best Blocks! - 1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Exterior of home will be freshly painted shortly!

Lawn care included makes day to day maintenance a breeze! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter-space. Hardwood floors throughout, large fenced yard, and awesome deck for outdoor living! Enjoy Fairways new neighborhood pool & park this summer, as well as the Fairway and Prairie Village shops nearby.

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5078949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 Delmar St have any available units?
6119 Delmar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 6119 Delmar St have?
Some of 6119 Delmar St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6119 Delmar St currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Delmar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Delmar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 Delmar St is pet friendly.
Does 6119 Delmar St offer parking?
Yes, 6119 Delmar St offers parking.
Does 6119 Delmar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Delmar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Delmar St have a pool?
Yes, 6119 Delmar St has a pool.
Does 6119 Delmar St have accessible units?
No, 6119 Delmar St does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Delmar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 Delmar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 Delmar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 Delmar St does not have units with air conditioning.
