6119 Delmar St

Amenities
Adorable Bungalow Nestled on One of Fairways Best Blocks! - 1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
Exterior of home will be freshly painted shortly!
Lawn care included makes day to day maintenance a breeze! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter-space. Hardwood floors throughout, large fenced yard, and awesome deck for outdoor living! Enjoy Fairways new neighborhood pool & park this summer, as well as the Fairway and Prairie Village shops nearby.
Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments.
(RLNE5078949)