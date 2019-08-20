6119 Delmar St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool online portal

Adorable Bungalow Nestled on One of Fairways Best Blocks! - 1 Car Garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Exterior of home will be freshly painted shortly!



Lawn care included makes day to day maintenance a breeze! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter-space. Hardwood floors throughout, large fenced yard, and awesome deck for outdoor living! Enjoy Fairways new neighborhood pool & park this summer, as well as the Fairway and Prairie Village shops nearby.



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments.



(RLNE5078949)