New 4 Bedroom Home in the Anson area with great views in the backyard with large patio. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and a bonus loft area to create a personal living space among the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large window overlooking backyard and a retention pond with splendid views. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.