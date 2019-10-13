All apartments in Whiteland
Find more places like 522 Veatch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whiteland, IN
/
522 Veatch Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

522 Veatch Street

522 Veatch St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

522 Veatch St, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New house includes kitchen appliances and fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Veatch Street have any available units?
522 Veatch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 522 Veatch Street have?
Some of 522 Veatch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Veatch Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 Veatch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Veatch Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 Veatch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whiteland.
Does 522 Veatch Street offer parking?
Yes, 522 Veatch Street offers parking.
Does 522 Veatch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Veatch Street have a pool?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 Veatch Street have accessible units?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Veatch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Veatch Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Veatch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INSeymour, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University