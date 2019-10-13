Rent Calculator
Home
/
Whiteland, IN
/
522 Veatch Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 Veatch Street
522 Veatch St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
522 Veatch St, Whiteland, IN 46184
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New house includes kitchen appliances and fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 Veatch Street have any available units?
522 Veatch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whiteland, IN
.
What amenities does 522 Veatch Street have?
Some of 522 Veatch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 Veatch Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 Veatch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Veatch Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 Veatch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whiteland
.
Does 522 Veatch Street offer parking?
Yes, 522 Veatch Street offers parking.
Does 522 Veatch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Veatch Street have a pool?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 Veatch Street have accessible units?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Veatch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Veatch Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Veatch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Veatch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
