Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous new construction 4 bedroom home. Soaring ceiling in living room with a lot of natural light. Spacious master suite with double sinks and large shower. Kitchen is open to main living area and offers a large island along with a walk-in pantry. Conveniently located to Grand Park, shopping, restaurants, 32 and 31. Schedule your showing to see this fantastic, never lived in, home today!