Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:48 PM

4105 Bullfinch Way

4105 Bullfinch Way · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Bullfinch Way, Westfield, IN 46062
Andover

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9de9e39017 ---- You have to check out this amazing 2 story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo in Andover Place in Westfield. This home boasts an open floor plan with almost 2000 square feet. As you enter the home you are greeted fresh carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. The living room opens up nicely onto the fully stocked kitchen stocked with appliances as well as an island, plank hardwood flooring and large pantry Separate dining area and half bathroom on the main floor as well. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms. Both bathrooms offer a double vanity. The master suite also has a separate tub and shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets with the master suite having two walk-in closets. A separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional perks of the home are two separate 1 car attached garages, blinds provided throughout and a lovely rear patio. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave included! Security deposit = $1,250 The HOA dues are paid by the owner and cover lawn care and snow removal services. Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash. The trash and stormwater remain in the home owners name per city policy and tenant is billed a flat monthly fee of $17.18 (amount subject to change per city policy). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Attached Garage 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Bullfinch Way have any available units?
4105 Bullfinch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 4105 Bullfinch Way have?
Some of 4105 Bullfinch Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Bullfinch Way currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Bullfinch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Bullfinch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Bullfinch Way is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Bullfinch Way offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Bullfinch Way offers parking.
Does 4105 Bullfinch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Bullfinch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Bullfinch Way have a pool?
No, 4105 Bullfinch Way does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Bullfinch Way have accessible units?
No, 4105 Bullfinch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Bullfinch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Bullfinch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Bullfinch Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4105 Bullfinch Way has units with air conditioning.

