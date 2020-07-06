4105 Bullfinch Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9de9e39017 ---- You have to check out this amazing 2 story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo in Andover Place in Westfield. This home boasts an open floor plan with almost 2000 square feet. As you enter the home you are greeted fresh carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. The living room opens up nicely onto the fully stocked kitchen stocked with appliances as well as an island, plank hardwood flooring and large pantry Separate dining area and half bathroom on the main floor as well. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms. Both bathrooms offer a double vanity. The master suite also has a separate tub and shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets with the master suite having two walk-in closets. A separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional perks of the home are two separate 1 car attached garages, blinds provided throughout and a lovely rear patio. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave included! Security deposit = $1,250 The HOA dues are paid by the owner and cover lawn care and snow removal services. Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash. The trash and stormwater remain in the home owners name per city policy and tenant is billed a flat monthly fee of $17.18 (amount subject to change per city policy). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Attached Garage 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups