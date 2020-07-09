All apartments in Westfield
2905 Cross Creek Circle
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:14 PM

2905 Cross Creek Circle

2905 Cross Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Cross Creek Circle, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom, two bath home available now. Kitchen includes all appliances. Master bedroom with private bath. Enjoy winters by the gas fireplace and summers on the deck in your fenced back yard. There is also a screened in porch on the back of the house to enjoy any time! Drinking water filtration system, water softener, and new remote ceiling fan included. Great location in Westfield! Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have any available units?
2905 Cross Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have?
Some of 2905 Cross Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Cross Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Cross Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Cross Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Cross Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 2905 Cross Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Cross Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 2905 Cross Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 2905 Cross Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Cross Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Cross Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Cross Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
