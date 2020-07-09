2905 Cross Creek Circle

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath home available now. Kitchen includes all appliances. Master bedroom with private bath. Enjoy winters by the gas fireplace and summers on the deck in your fenced back yard. There is also a screened in porch on the back of the house to enjoy any time! Drinking water filtration system, water softener, and new remote ceiling fan included. Great location in Westfield! Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.