All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 265 E Pine Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
265 E Pine Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

265 E Pine Ridge Dr

265 E Pine Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

265 E Pine Ridge Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7aaeed60ab ----
This amazing 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in the desirable neighborhood of Pine Ridge in Westfield is move in ready. This home offers a beautiful open concept floor plan on the main level that has gorgeous plank hardwood flooring throughout. The large living room flows into the dining room and into the fully stocked kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances. Half bath on main level. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms. An upstairs loft offers extra living space as well. The master suite is very large and offers an enormous walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a large back yard with patio, 2 car attached garage, blinds provided and Washer and dryer hook-ups.

All electric! Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, sewer, storm water and trash.

Storm water and trash - $17.18 per month and paid in addition to rent (subject to change per city guidelines).

Stainless Steel Fridge, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher

Security deposit = $1,250

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
All Electric
Blinds Provided
Loft
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have any available units?
265 E Pine Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have?
Some of 265 E Pine Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 E Pine Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
265 E Pine Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 E Pine Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 E Pine Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 E Pine Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis