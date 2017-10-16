265 E Pine Ridge Dr

Amenities

This amazing 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in the desirable neighborhood of Pine Ridge in Westfield is move in ready. This home offers a beautiful open concept floor plan on the main level that has gorgeous plank hardwood flooring throughout. The large living room flows into the dining room and into the fully stocked kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances. Half bath on main level. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms. An upstairs loft offers extra living space as well. The master suite is very large and offers an enormous walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a large back yard with patio, 2 car attached garage, blinds provided and Washer and dryer hook-ups.



All electric! Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, sewer, storm water and trash.



Storm water and trash - $17.18 per month and paid in addition to rent (subject to change per city guidelines).



Stainless Steel Fridge, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher



Security deposit = $1,250



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



