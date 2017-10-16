All apartments in Westfield
233 East 175 Street

233 East 175th Street · (317) 203-9577
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
233 East 175th Street, Westfield, IN 46074

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

recently renovated
conference room
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
conference room
Great flex space in Westfield along SR 32 adjacent to the highly desired Tiller Ct industrial buildings. Building has been owner occupied for many years and has been updated and very well maintained. Conference rooms, several private offices, reception area and a large warehouse. Offices are on exterior walls for good natural light and each office has been well finished with upgraded carpet and paint. Building would be ideal for an engineering firm, construction company, utility company or service company. Lots of options for users and the layouts may be adjusted.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 233 East 175 Street have any available units?
233 East 175 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 233 East 175 Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 East 175 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 East 175 Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 East 175 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 233 East 175 Street offer parking?
No, 233 East 175 Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 East 175 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 East 175 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 East 175 Street have a pool?
No, 233 East 175 Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 East 175 Street have accessible units?
No, 233 East 175 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 East 175 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 East 175 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 East 175 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 East 175 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
