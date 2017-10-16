233 East 175 Street

Amenities

recently renovated conference room carpet

Great flex space in Westfield along SR 32 adjacent to the highly desired Tiller Ct industrial buildings. Building has been owner occupied for many years and has been updated and very well maintained. Conference rooms, several private offices, reception area and a large warehouse. Offices are on exterior walls for good natural light and each office has been well finished with upgraded carpet and paint. Building would be ideal for an engineering firm, construction company, utility company or service company. Lots of options for users and the layouts may be adjusted.