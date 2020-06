Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Great neighborhood with easy access to main highways for convenient commute. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. Enjoy many parks and trails. Home has fresh paint throughout and cabinets refinished. The loft on the second floor offers an additional family room space or can be an office pleasant to work in with natural light. The yard is not fenced at this home. Schedule your showing today!