15680 Buxton Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this Beautiful 5bed, 3.5bath home in the wonderful Westfield school system! This home boasts an amazing gourmet kitchen with finishes like granite counters, custom tile, & gorgeous hardwood floors...whats not to love!?. Spread out and have fun in your beautiful basement which includes a full bathroom, & 9' ceilings on all 3 levels. Enjoy this LARGE masterbed with a beautiful bathroom which includes double sinks and both a tub and separate shower. More of an outside person? We've got you covered with this 3 car garage with room to work and store all those holiday decorations until next year! YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS HOME!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.