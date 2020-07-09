All apartments in Westfield
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:40 PM

15680 Buxton Drive

15680 Buxton Drive · (317) 795-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15680 Buxton Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Oak Ridge Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Welcome home to this Beautiful 5bed, 3.5bath home in the wonderful Westfield school system! This home boasts an amazing gourmet kitchen with finishes like granite counters, custom tile, & gorgeous hardwood floors...whats not to love!?. Spread out and have fun in your beautiful basement which includes a full bathroom, & 9' ceilings on all 3 levels. Enjoy this LARGE masterbed with a beautiful bathroom which includes double sinks and both a tub and separate shower. More of an outside person? We've got you covered with this 3 car garage with room to work and store all those holiday decorations until next year! YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS HOME!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15680 Buxton Drive have any available units?
15680 Buxton Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15680 Buxton Drive have?
Some of 15680 Buxton Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15680 Buxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15680 Buxton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15680 Buxton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15680 Buxton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15680 Buxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15680 Buxton Drive offers parking.
Does 15680 Buxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15680 Buxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15680 Buxton Drive have a pool?
No, 15680 Buxton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15680 Buxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 15680 Buxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15680 Buxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15680 Buxton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15680 Buxton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15680 Buxton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
