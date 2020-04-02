All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 1417 West 151st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
1417 West 151st Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

1417 West 151st Street

1417 West 151st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1417 West 151st Street, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely home in Westfield off 151st & Ditch Rd. This home is in Popular Harmony and boasts many community features, including 3 community pools, fitness center, playground, clubhouse, tennis courts and more! This property wonderful finished throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen with granite tops, large island and stainless appliances. Beautiful master retreat with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large walk-in shower. Lots to like! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 West 151st Street have any available units?
1417 West 151st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 1417 West 151st Street have?
Some of 1417 West 151st Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 West 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 West 151st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 West 151st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 West 151st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1417 West 151st Street offer parking?
No, 1417 West 151st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1417 West 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 West 151st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 West 151st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1417 West 151st Street has a pool.
Does 1417 West 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 West 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 West 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 West 151st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 West 151st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 West 151st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis