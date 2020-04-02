1417 West 151st Street

Amenities

Lovely home in Westfield off 151st & Ditch Rd. This home is in Popular Harmony and boasts many community features, including 3 community pools, fitness center, playground, clubhouse, tennis courts and more! This property wonderful finished throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen with granite tops, large island and stainless appliances. Beautiful master retreat with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large walk-in shower. Lots to like! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.