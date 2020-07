Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home in Arbor Chase - Upon entering this custom built home, you are greeted by a stately foyer and beautiful staircase. This home offers bamboo flooring in the main level, fresh paint, high ceilings, a formal dining room, sun room, mature landscaping and more.



Not only does this 3,000 sqft property offer 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 car garage, it comes equipped with a kitchen designed for the chef in your life.



Some pets accepted!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3353246)