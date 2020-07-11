/
apartments with washer dryer
32 Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
71 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 1
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2800 Linda Lane
2800 Linda Lane, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1833 sqft
Very nice home in West Lafayette schools offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, separate living room and Family room. Large eat-in kitchen and huge laundry room. Large yard and shed for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Northwestern Heights
1705 Summit Dr
1705 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1 bath house near campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located less than a mile from Purdue's Campus.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwestern Heights
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3719 Dartmouth Place
3719 Dartmouth Place, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2978 sqft
Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home in Arbor Chase - Upon entering this custom built home, you are greeted by a stately foyer and beautiful staircase.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1109 Windsor Road
1109 Windsor Dr, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This charming house is right next to Café Literato and Faith West Community Center. Remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
203 Wiggins Street
203 Wiggins Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Modern Luxury duplex townhouses with great near campus location. 4 bedrooms with 4 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms and 2 car garage! Duplex townhouses come with all kitchen features and a deck off of the second floor. Controlled access with alarm.
Results within 1 mile of West Lafayette
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3540-1 Bethel Dr
3540 Bethel Dr, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 224368 Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 900 sq ft. Large living room with 1 bath near shopping. Recently remodeled with new windows and appliances including W/D.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1529 Roundtable Drive
1529 Roundtable Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
Available 8/1/2020 Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home in West Lafayette. Spacious kitchen with separate dining area. Nice fenced yard with patio. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1405 Roundtable Drive
1405 Roundtable Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with vaulted ceiling in Great room. 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets welcome with $200 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2324 Fleming Drive
2324 Fleming Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1295 sqft
2324 Fleming Drive Available 08/01/20 Lindberg Village 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home - A lovely family home, equipped with standard kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher as well as a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3172 Jasmine Ct
3172 Jasmine Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3172 Jasmine Ct Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 2 bath! Must See! - New construction 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Blackthorn subdivision. Minutes to Purdue University.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
123 Circle Lane Drive
123 Circle Lane Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
4 Bedroom Right Outside West Lafayette - This beautiful four bedroom home is located on the outskirts of West Lafayette.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2736 Wyndham Way
2736 Wyndham Way, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2736 Wyndham Way Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom Townhome - Large town home located in a quiet neighborhood in West Lafayette. This house has an open floor plan and offers three spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1432 Candlewick Ln
1432 Candlewick Lane, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
Very Nice West Lafayette Home. 1310 sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in West Lafayette.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.
