pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:18 AM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
71 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
3 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwestern Heights
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3719 Dartmouth Place
3719 Dartmouth Place, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2978 sqft
Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home in Arbor Chase - Upon entering this custom built home, you are greeted by a stately foyer and beautiful staircase.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
400 N River Rd
400 North River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$797
680 sqft
1 bed 1 bath * Rent $797 * Available 8/8/2020 - 7/31/2021 * Located less than a mile from Purdues campus, Launch offers a quiet community within walking distance of your classes, Wabash Landing shops, and Happy Hollow Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2400 Yeager Road - 8
2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 6
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 1
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$925
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of West Lafayette
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1529 Roundtable Drive
1529 Roundtable Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
Available 8/1/2020 Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home in West Lafayette. Spacious kitchen with separate dining area. Nice fenced yard with patio. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1405 Roundtable Drive
1405 Roundtable Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with vaulted ceiling in Great room. 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets welcome with $200 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
1432 Candlewick Ln
1432 Candlewick Lane, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
Very Nice West Lafayette Home. 1310 sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in West Lafayette.
