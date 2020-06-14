Apartment List
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN

$
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.

1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 1
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.
9 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$655
550 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
1 Unit Available
Copper Gate Apartments
3140 Coppergate Circle, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
719 sqft
Luxurious and affordable, let Copper Gate be your new home! Residents will also enjoy an on-site Headstart Center, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center & more! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms include updated kitchen cabinets & countertops, an

Perrin
1 Unit Available
710 N 18th Street
710 North 18th Street, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
Cute 1 Bedroom Near Market Square! - Enjoy an adorable 1 bedroom near shopping, groceries, and Downtown Lafayette. This apartment has washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for electric and a flat water fee. (RLNE5808693)

1 Unit Available
2840 Plaza Lane
2840 Plaza Lane, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
725 sqft
2840 Plaza Lane Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE4095919)
$
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.

