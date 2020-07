Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed e-payments yoga

TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!



Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer. Our charming studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts sport a wide array of contemporary amenities, granting you everything you need for a rewarding lifestyle. Ask us about our furnished apartment homes!



Live connected. With an address set at the junction of Yeager Rd and Kalberer Rd, you’ll have one of the state’s largest research clusters just across the street from your home, along with many other employment, retail, and leisure destinations the city has to offer. Purdue University Campus is within walking distance, Downtown and the airport are 10 minutes away, while our fast access to W Sagamore Pkwy. and the West Lafayette Transit System makes any commute a breeze.

(+more)



Live entertained. Our resort-inspired relaxation areas will make spending your downtime at home worthwhile. This means you’ll