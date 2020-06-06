All apartments in West Lafayette
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7

201 Northwestern Ave · (765) 767-4000
Location

201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$930

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning. The kitchens are equipped with refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, and garbage disposals. There are laundry facilities on each floor and security key entrance to the building. Village Center offers tenants a prime location for fun, studying, and living. Let's talk about your new apartment, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have any available units?
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have?
Some of 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 does offer parking.
Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have a pool?
No, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have accessible units?
No, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Northwestern Avenue - 7 has units with air conditioning.
