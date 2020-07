Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Four spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom make this home very attractive. There is also a spacious kitchen as well as a large living room with hardwood floors to entertain in. Significant improvements in the last few years include updated kitchen and bath, new kitchen counter, flooring, range, dishwasher, water heater, sewer line as well as paint throughout entire house.