Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Runaway Bay

2030 Runaway Bay Dr · (833) 884-9472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2032D · Avail. Sep 8

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1905F · Avail. Sep 3

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 1925M · Avail. Oct 1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 2025I · Avail. Aug 7

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1918O · Avail. Aug 24

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Runaway Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Love where you live! At Runaway Bay, you’ll be treated to a stellar array of must-have features and amenities. In your future home, you’ll find private entryways, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring (in select homes), chef kitchens with tons of cabinet space and full appliance packages, separated dining room, spacious walk-in closets and more. Amenities include a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, community clubhouse, business center, complimentary package receiving, garage parking options and on-site maintenance and management teams. Select your dream home from our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans!

Indianapolis is full of fun entertainment options. When you live at Runaway Bay, you’re only six minutes away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indy 500 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Locally, you can also grab a drink at Daredevil Brewing, golf at South Grove Golf Course or Thatcher Golf Course or have a ball with family and frie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Runaway Bay have any available units?
Runaway Bay has 5 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Runaway Bay have?
Some of Runaway Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Runaway Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Runaway Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Runaway Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Runaway Bay is pet friendly.
Does Runaway Bay offer parking?
Yes, Runaway Bay offers parking.
Does Runaway Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Runaway Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Runaway Bay have a pool?
Yes, Runaway Bay has a pool.
Does Runaway Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Runaway Bay has accessible units.
Does Runaway Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Runaway Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Runaway Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Runaway Bay has units with air conditioning.
