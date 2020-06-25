All apartments in Speedway
Speedway, IN
2356 North Auburn Street
2356 North Auburn Street

2356 North Auburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2356 North Auburn Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely home is located off Crawfordsville Road, minutes to Speedway, Allison Transmission, Coca-Cola Factory, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Home features lovely laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, a large eat-in kitchen with all stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large backyard with a storage barn. A Must See!

Click or copy and paste the link below to watch a video tour!

https://youtu.be/Jm8yww3lFTI
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 North Auburn Street have any available units?
2356 North Auburn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Speedway, IN.
Is 2356 North Auburn Street currently offering any rent specials?
2356 North Auburn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 North Auburn Street pet-friendly?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Speedway.
Does 2356 North Auburn Street offer parking?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street does not offer parking.
Does 2356 North Auburn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 North Auburn Street have a pool?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street does not have a pool.
Does 2356 North Auburn Street have accessible units?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 North Auburn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2356 North Auburn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2356 North Auburn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
