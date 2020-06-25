2356 North Auburn Street

Amenities

This lovely home is located off Crawfordsville Road, minutes to Speedway, Allison Transmission, Coca-Cola Factory, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Home features lovely laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, a large eat-in kitchen with all stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large backyard with a storage barn. A Must See!



Click or copy and paste the link below to watch a video tour!



https://youtu.be/Jm8yww3lFTI

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.