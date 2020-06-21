All apartments in Shelbyville
Find more places like 484 West Mechanic Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelbyville, IN
/
484 West Mechanic Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

484 West Mechanic Street

484 West Mechanic Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1663811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

484 West Mechanic Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 West Mechanic Street have any available units?
484 West Mechanic Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 484 West Mechanic Street currently offering any rent specials?
484 West Mechanic Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 West Mechanic Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 West Mechanic Street is pet friendly.
Does 484 West Mechanic Street offer parking?
Yes, 484 West Mechanic Street does offer parking.
Does 484 West Mechanic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 West Mechanic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 West Mechanic Street have a pool?
Yes, 484 West Mechanic Street has a pool.
Does 484 West Mechanic Street have accessible units?
No, 484 West Mechanic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 484 West Mechanic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 West Mechanic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 West Mechanic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 West Mechanic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 484 West Mechanic Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Loper Commons
919 Lewis Creek Ln
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Shelby's Landing
753 Shelbys Crst
Shelbyville, IN 46176

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity