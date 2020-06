Amenities

** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATION ON PROPERTY. **



This Rocky Ripple Ranch is off 52nd & Patterson and is minutes to Butler University, Rocky Ripple Park and Broad Ripple. Home features large living room area and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. This corner lot location also includes a deck and a 1-car detached garage. Available Now! (White barn behind home is NOT for tenant use.)

