14 Apartments for rent in Portage, IN with balcony
Hey Boo Boo! Portage, Indiana is the proud home of Yogi Bears Jellystone Park.
More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.