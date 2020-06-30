863 North 11th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Studio style 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs apartment in Old Town Noblesville.

It has been recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, and a functional layout. This is part of a small 4 unit apartment complex in a friendly neighborhood.

This amazing location is within walking distance of all the great features of Old Town Noblesville: the historic square, Riverside Park, and Trails, Nickel Plate Art District, Forest Park, local brewers and restaurants, plenty of shopping and more!

Laundry room has been added to unit, but will be completed before tenant moves in.

Bedroom: 12X17

Living Room: 14X10

Kitchen: 8X14



Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. There will be a flat rate of $50 for water, sewer, and trash in addition to rent. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking unit. This complex does not allow any animals.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.