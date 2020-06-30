All apartments in Noblesville
863 North 11th Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:10 PM

863 North 11th Street

863 N 11th St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

863 N 11th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Studio style 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs apartment in Old Town Noblesville.
It has been recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, and a functional layout. This is part of a small 4 unit apartment complex in a friendly neighborhood.
This amazing location is within walking distance of all the great features of Old Town Noblesville: the historic square, Riverside Park, and Trails, Nickel Plate Art District, Forest Park, local brewers and restaurants, plenty of shopping and more!
Laundry room has been added to unit, but will be completed before tenant moves in.
Bedroom: 12X17
Living Room: 14X10
Kitchen: 8X14

Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. There will be a flat rate of $50 for water, sewer, and trash in addition to rent. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking unit. This complex does not allow any animals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 North 11th Street have any available units?
863 North 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 863 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
863 North 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 863 North 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 863 North 11th Street offer parking?
No, 863 North 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 863 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 863 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 863 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 863 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 863 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 North 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 North 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

