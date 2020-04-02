All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

15555 Farmland Court

15555 Farmland Ct · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom. Open kitchen with lots of space and storage. Master bedroom w/dual sink and walk in closet. 2 other decent sized bedrooms with private backyard. Neighborhood offers pool, playground, tennis, basketball, walking trails & more. Proximity to shopping, dining and Highway access. Award winning Hamilton southeastern schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15555 Farmland Court have any available units?
15555 Farmland Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15555 Farmland Court have?
Some of 15555 Farmland Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15555 Farmland Court currently offering any rent specials?
15555 Farmland Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15555 Farmland Court pet-friendly?
No, 15555 Farmland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15555 Farmland Court offer parking?
Yes, 15555 Farmland Court does offer parking.
Does 15555 Farmland Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15555 Farmland Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15555 Farmland Court have a pool?
Yes, 15555 Farmland Court has a pool.
Does 15555 Farmland Court have accessible units?
No, 15555 Farmland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15555 Farmland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15555 Farmland Court has units with dishwashers.
