15555 Farmland Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom. Open kitchen with lots of space and storage. Master bedroom w/dual sink and walk in closet. 2 other decent sized bedrooms with private backyard. Neighborhood offers pool, playground, tennis, basketball, walking trails & more. Proximity to shopping, dining and Highway access. Award winning Hamilton southeastern schools.