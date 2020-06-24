All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

15402 Dry Creek Road

15402 Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

15402 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate house available for Rent March 18th!!!Great plan offering 3 bedroom and loft with 21/2 baths. Fresh paint and new carpet all over. Home offers formal living and dining space. Cozy family room with brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with center island. The deck is multi-level and a fully fenced backyard for entertaining. Loft room could easily be 4th bedroom or flex play room. Big master bedroom with large closet space. 2 other bedrooms with a full common bathroom . Highly rated Hamilton southeastern schools . Neigh.borhood offers pool, playgrounds and great green space. Close to shopping dining and Highway access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 Dry Creek Road have any available units?
15402 Dry Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15402 Dry Creek Road have?
Some of 15402 Dry Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15402 Dry Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
15402 Dry Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 Dry Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 15402 Dry Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15402 Dry Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 15402 Dry Creek Road offers parking.
Does 15402 Dry Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15402 Dry Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 Dry Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 15402 Dry Creek Road has a pool.
Does 15402 Dry Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 15402 Dry Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 Dry Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15402 Dry Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
