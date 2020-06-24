15402 Dry Creek Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate house available for Rent March 18th!!!Great plan offering 3 bedroom and loft with 21/2 baths. Fresh paint and new carpet all over. Home offers formal living and dining space. Cozy family room with brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with center island. The deck is multi-level and a fully fenced backyard for entertaining. Loft room could easily be 4th bedroom or flex play room. Big master bedroom with large closet space. 2 other bedrooms with a full common bathroom . Highly rated Hamilton southeastern schools . Neigh.borhood offers pool, playgrounds and great green space. Close to shopping dining and Highway access