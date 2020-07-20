All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
Last updated April 6 2019 at 3:53 PM

10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Special - $600 off a 2 year lease/$250 off a 1 yr lease - Must move in by 4/10/19. Ask for Details ! Check out this great, maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Horizon! This home has brand new laminate floors in the living room and bedroom, walk-in closets in every bedroom, all appliances, including a whole house filtration system stays! This low maintenance yard gives you plenty of time to sit on your covered porch, enjoying life in the summer & less shoveling time in the winter!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have any available units?
10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INWabash, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis