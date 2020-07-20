10175 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Special - $600 off a 2 year lease/$250 off a 1 yr lease - Must move in by 4/10/19. Ask for Details ! Check out this great, maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Horizon! This home has brand new laminate floors in the living room and bedroom, walk-in closets in every bedroom, all appliances, including a whole house filtration system stays! This low maintenance yard gives you plenty of time to sit on your covered porch, enjoying life in the summer & less shoveling time in the winter!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.