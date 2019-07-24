All apartments in New Whiteland
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

961 Nicole Way

961 Nicole Way · No Longer Available
Location

961 Nicole Way, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Nicole Way have any available units?
961 Nicole Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
Is 961 Nicole Way currently offering any rent specials?
961 Nicole Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Nicole Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Nicole Way is pet friendly.
Does 961 Nicole Way offer parking?
No, 961 Nicole Way does not offer parking.
Does 961 Nicole Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Nicole Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Nicole Way have a pool?
No, 961 Nicole Way does not have a pool.
Does 961 Nicole Way have accessible units?
No, 961 Nicole Way does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Nicole Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Nicole Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Nicole Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Nicole Way does not have units with air conditioning.
