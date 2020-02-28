All apartments in New Whiteland
Find more places like 335 Tracy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Whiteland, IN
/
335 Tracy Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

335 Tracy Road

335 County Road 600 North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

335 County Road 600 North, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***1/2 off first month rent**Beautiful New Whiteland Brick Home - ****1/2 off first month rent****This home has been recently renovated. New flooring, fixtures, mechanicals, and paint throughout. Large open kitchen and family room area. New cabinets, countertops, fixtures, tile backsplash, laundry room hook ups. Fully fenced back yard. New HVAC system. 1 car attached garage.

This newly renovated property will not last long.

Please email or call Johnathon

jt@zuluscape.com or 317-210-3225

(RLNE5388504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Tracy Road have any available units?
335 Tracy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 335 Tracy Road have?
Some of 335 Tracy Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Tracy Road currently offering any rent specials?
335 Tracy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Tracy Road pet-friendly?
No, 335 Tracy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Whiteland.
Does 335 Tracy Road offer parking?
Yes, 335 Tracy Road offers parking.
Does 335 Tracy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Tracy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Tracy Road have a pool?
No, 335 Tracy Road does not have a pool.
Does 335 Tracy Road have accessible units?
No, 335 Tracy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Tracy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Tracy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Tracy Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 Tracy Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INSeymour, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INGreensburg, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University