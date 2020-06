Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light. Dining room off living room leads into kitchen. 4-seasons room (new carpet) is steps down from kitchen which has access to the backyard and garage. Oversized 1.50-car garage has a screened-in porch. Located only blocks from major shopping/restaurants and only 30-minutes to Chicago. Tenant to pay all utilities. Credit/Background check, 2 most recent paystubs and proof of employment to be run on all applications.

