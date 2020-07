Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors. From the bay window in the living room you can see the park setting across the street. The eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level Walk down to the Lower Level to find your Family Room with a gas Fireplace for those cold and cozy nights. The 2nd bathroom on the Lower level has been recently remodeled. The 4th bedroom is off the Family Room and has sliding glass doors to step out to your patio in the very large fenced in back yard. Great space for entertaining. Generator setup! Gutter leaf protectors! Great location. Close to schools and parks. Pets allowed with a non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250.