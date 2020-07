Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size. Off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Front porch. Section 8 accepted. Laundry room with washer & dryer hook up.

-Off-street parking

-Washer/Dryer hook-up

-Shed

-Section 8 accepted



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



