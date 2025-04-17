All apartments in Mishawaka
The Element @ St Andrews

(218) 241-4105
8 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
3902 St Andrews Circle, Mishawaka IN 46545
Amenities
In unit laundry, Patio / balcony, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, 24hr gym, Pool + more
Price range
$1,175 - $1,750 per month
Commute
Rent Special
Look and lease! Apply the same day you tour and get your $50 application fee credited and get $300 off your move in costs!
Restrictions may apply

Price and Availability

Verified by The Element @ St Andrews 20 MIN ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Element @ St Andrews.

Connect with The Element @ St Andrews

Similar Listings

University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Drive
Mishawaka, IN 46545
8 Units Available
Starting at $1,187
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Drive
Mishawaka, IN 46545
5 Units Available
Starting at $1,033
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln
Mishawaka, IN 46530
3 Units Available
Starting at $1,260
River Rock
116 West Mishawaka Avenue
Mishawaka, IN 46545
8 Units Available
Starting at $1,800
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
19 Units Available
Starting at $1,003
Mill at Ironworks Plaza
235 Ironworks Ave
Mishawaka, IN 46544
4 Units Available
Starting at $1,560

Location

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
24hr gym
Pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
cc payments

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

