Rent Special
Look and lease! Apply the same day you tour and get your $50 application fee credited and get $300 off your move in costs!
Price and Availability
Verified by The Element @ St Andrews 20 MIN ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Element @ St Andrews.
Unit 1541063B
$1,175
Unit 1441053B
$1,175
Unit 1642083A
$1,400
Unit 1140062A
$1,400
Unit 1340122A
$1,400
Location
3902 St Andrews Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46545
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
0.00
rent
35.00
limit
2
fee
250.00
restrictions
Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Wolf-hybrids, or a mix of any of the above.
Explore the Area
Garden Patch Market
0.3 mi
Whole Foods Market
0.3 mi
St. Clair's Butcher Shoppe
0.5 mi
Meijer
0.8 mi
Fresh Thyme
1.0 mi
Bonefish Grill
0.1 mi
India Garden
0.1 mi
Jet's Pizza
0.1 mi
Barnaby's
0.2 mi
Buffalo Wild Wings
0.3 mi
Jefferson & Webster WB
1.6 mi
Jefferson & Clay EB
1.6 mi
Jefferson & Webster EB
1.6 mi
Jefferson & Clay NB
1.6 mi
Jefferson & Logan SB
1.6 mi
Nelund Field Airport
1.9 mi
C. V. Airport
3.6 mi
Rentz Ultralight Flightpark
5.9 mi
Foos Field
6.4 mi
South Bend International Airport
6.6 mi
4
Tarkington Traditional Center
0.6 mi
1
Edison Intermediate Center
1.1 mi
7
Walt Disney Elementary School
1.1 mi
4
Liberty Elementary School
1.3 mi
3
John J Young Middle School
1.4 mi
Booth Tarkington Park
0.5 mi
Boehm Park
0.7 mi
Helman Mini Park
0.7 mi
Helmen Park
0.7 mi
Henry Frank Park
0.9 mi
Cinemark Movies 14
0.2 mi
Michiana Racquetball and Tennis Club
0.3 mi
Jazzercise
0.3 mi
SweetSpot Racquet Shop
0.3 mi
Charter Fitness
0.4 mi
Mishawaka Animal Care Center
0.4 mi
PetSmart
0.5 mi
Cat Care Clinic
0.6 mi
Magrane Pet Medical Center
0.7 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
1.3 mi
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The Element @ St Andrews has 8 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
In Mishawaka, IN, the average rent is $1,387 for a studio, $1,621 for a 1-bedroom, $1,960 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,699 for a 3-bedroom.
Some of The Element @ St Andrews's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
The Element @ St Andrews is offering the following rent specials: Look and lease! Apply the same day you tour and get your $50 application fee credited and get $300 off your move in costs!
Yes, The Element @ St Andrews is pet-friendly.
No, The Element @ St Andrews does not offer parking.
Yes, The Element @ St Andrews offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, The Element @ St Andrews has a pool.
No, The Element @ St Andrews does not have accessible units.
No, The Element @ St Andrews does not have units with dishwashers.