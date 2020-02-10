Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED***



A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and restaurants! The HOA does all of the exterior maintenance including lawn care and snow removal. This home features an open concept floor plan with a kitchen (stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave included), dining area and living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath, additional bedroom and full bath, laundry room with washer and dryer and 2 car attached garage. Full unfinished basement for lots of storage and backyard patio!



Prior to scheduling your showing an application must be submitted by anyone eighteen (18)+. If viewing this rental listing outside of our website -- please visit www.RentMeSB.com to complete an application. Only one (1) application is needed per person as it can be transferred between properties.



Lease info:

1 year lease, $1,500 security deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee (Small Pets Only - under 35lbs)



(RLNE2299253)