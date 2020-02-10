All apartments in Mishawaka
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6103 Rockefellar Court

6103 Rockefeller Court · No Longer Available
Location

6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN 46530

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED***

A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and restaurants! The HOA does all of the exterior maintenance including lawn care and snow removal. This home features an open concept floor plan with a kitchen (stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave included), dining area and living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath, additional bedroom and full bath, laundry room with washer and dryer and 2 car attached garage. Full unfinished basement for lots of storage and backyard patio!

Prior to scheduling your showing an application must be submitted by anyone eighteen (18)+. If viewing this rental listing outside of our website -- please visit www.RentMeSB.com to complete an application. Only one (1) application is needed per person as it can be transferred between properties.

Lease info:
1 year lease, $1,500 security deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee (Small Pets Only - under 35lbs)

(RLNE2299253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Rockefellar Court have any available units?
6103 Rockefellar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mishawaka, IN.
What amenities does 6103 Rockefellar Court have?
Some of 6103 Rockefellar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 Rockefellar Court currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Rockefellar Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Rockefellar Court pet-friendly?
No, 6103 Rockefellar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mishawaka.
Does 6103 Rockefellar Court offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Rockefellar Court does offer parking.
Does 6103 Rockefellar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6103 Rockefellar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Rockefellar Court have a pool?
No, 6103 Rockefellar Court does not have a pool.
Does 6103 Rockefellar Court have accessible units?
No, 6103 Rockefellar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Rockefellar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6103 Rockefellar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6103 Rockefellar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6103 Rockefellar Court does not have units with air conditioning.
