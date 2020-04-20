Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949. With the yard fenced in, the garage attached, central air and washer/dryer hookups in the home, this home is well-equipped. Visit rently.com to set up an account to go inside!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.