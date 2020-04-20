All apartments in Merrillville
5548 Washington Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:28 AM

5548 Washington Street

5548 Washington Street · (219) 200-5042
Location

5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN 46410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1094 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949. With the yard fenced in, the garage attached, central air and washer/dryer hookups in the home, this home is well-equipped. Visit rently.com to set up an account to go inside!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 Washington Street have any available units?
5548 Washington Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Merrillville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Merrillville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5548 Washington Street have?
Some of 5548 Washington Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5548 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
5548 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5548 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 5548 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 5548 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 5548 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5548 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 5548 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 5548 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 5548 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5548 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
